Macon County put on state's COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County on Friday was placed on the state's warning list for having an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and risk factors.
Seventeen counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says Macon County was placed on the list because of the number of deaths reported from Sept. 13 to 19 was at seven and there were 143 cases per 100,000 residents. The goal is 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties at the risk level could have additional restrictions put in place.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Macon County on Thursday reported 1,460 cases, with 978 people released from isolation.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 confirmed deaths.
The numbers reveal that as of late Wednesday, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were being treated in intensive care units, with 155 patients on ventilators.
More than 8,500 people in Illinois have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s outbreak earlier this year. Thursday’s confirmed cases were the result 62,071 tests over the past 24 hours, putting the state’s seven-day positivity rate at 3.5%.
Illinois health officials have reported more than 281,000 positive cases out of nearly 5.3 million coronavirus tests administered.
Gov.l J.B. Pritzker has said Illinois’ testing capacity has led to lower positivity rates than all of its neighbors.
However, Pritzker on Wednesday warned Region 1 in northern Illinois, which includes the Rockford and Dixon areas, has seen positivity rates rise to 7.5 %, near the 8% threshold that would bring additional mitigations.
In-person classes were suspended Friday in the Maroa-Forsyth School District after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Parents were told to monitor the district website for updates on Monday classes.
