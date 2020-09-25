Macon County put on state's COVID warning list

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County on Friday was placed on the state's warning list for having an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and risk factors.

Seventeen counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says Macon County was placed on the list because of the number of deaths reported from Sept. 13 to 19 was at seven and there were 143 cases per 100,000 residents. The goal is 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

Counties at the risk level could have additional restrictions put in place.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Macon County on Thursday reported 1,460 cases, with 978 people released from isolation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 confirmed deaths.