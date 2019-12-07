Macon County remembers Pearl Harbor
The annual Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County's Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Saturday near the Beach House Restaurant in Nelson Park. 

Henderson_Jim 12.07.19.JPG

Macon County Honor Guard's and guest speaker Jim Henderson addresses the crowd during the annual Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County's Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Saturday near the Beach House Restaurant in Nelson Park.  The event commemorates the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Veterans and residents gathered on Saturday to recognize the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago. The attack killed 2,403 people and decimated the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leading to the United States entering World War II. The event included the Macon County Honor Guard, a three-volley salute and the placement of a memorial wreath on the water of Lake Decatur by a member of the U.S. Navy. More photos at www.herald-review.com

The event commemorates the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Veterans and residents gathered on Saturday to recognize the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago. The attack killed 2,403 people and decimated the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leading to the United States entering World War II.

The event included the Macon County Honor Guard, a three-volley salute and the placement of a memorial wreath on the water of Lake Decatur by a member of the U.S. Navy.  

Motley_Ryan 12.07.19.JPG

HM2 Ryan Motley of the Navy Reserve releases a memorial wreath into lake Decatur.
