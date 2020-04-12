Macon County reports 10 additional cases of COVID-19; total is 35

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.

You can also contact the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or visit coronavirus.illinois.gov for more state resources.