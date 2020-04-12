Macon County reports 10 additional cases of COVID-19; total is 35

DECATUR — Macon County leaders said there have been 35 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 10 from the previous day's report.
Of those, 25 of the cases are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave., the county's Crisis Communication Team said in a news release Sunday.
The only Macon County resident who has died from the virus, a man in his 80s whose death was announced last week, also had lived at the facility before he was hospitalized.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said during a news conference Saturday that they expected the case total to increase as more people from Fair Havens were tested.
There have been more than 160 tests performed in Macon County, officials said.
The age range of confirmed cases is as follows:
- One case in 20s
- Five cases in 30s
- Two cases in 40s
- Five cases in 50s
- Four cases in 60s
- Four cases in 70s
- Nine cases in 80s
- Five cases in 90s
After each positive test, the health department works to trace the person's potential contacts and notify those people. Authorities do not release detailed information about patients, such as their workplaces or cities of residence, because of privacy laws.
Binkley said the county health department typically would not identify the facility where an outbreak has occurred, but was doing so in this case at the request of the facility's management.
Guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health says that long-term care facilities with confirmed cases are responsible for communicating that information to the health department, families, staff and residents, the Crisis Communication Team said.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews said last week that the facility had already implemented measures aimed to preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities.
This story will be updated.
