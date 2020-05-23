Macon County reports 18th death of a resident with COVID-19

DECATUR — A man in his 90s is the 18th person in Macon County who has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have also been three newly confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the county's total to 185.
Of those, 68 people have been released from isolation. Four are hospitalized and 95 are recovering at home.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health officials, had previously reported 69 people had been released from isolation. The man whose death was reported Saturday had previously been released from isolation, said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations, in response to a question from the Herald & Review. He died at home.
More data about the cases is here:
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.
If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:
- DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
- HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
- Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
- SIU at (217) 872-3800
For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:
- Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
- HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
