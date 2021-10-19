 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

WAND anchor leaving station

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 15,395 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

The county's total number of deaths is still 244 since the pandemic began, and there are currently nine Macon County residents hospitalized since Monday.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

Watch now: Decatur City Council support for cannabis dispensary higher, but still not majority

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Also, the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the health department.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Decatur defendant denies luring Windsor drug dealer to his death, authorities say

Do not attend a vaccine clinic if you are pregnant or nursing, unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child for a vaccine, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between April 18 and April 24 or any time prior.

A Crafting Experience to close Oct. 30

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk. 

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News