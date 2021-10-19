Macon County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 15,395 since the start of the pandemic.

The county's total number of deaths is still 244 since the pandemic began, and there are currently nine Macon County residents hospitalized since Monday.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Also, the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the health department.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Recommended for you…

Do not attend a vaccine clinic if you are pregnant or nursing, unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child for a vaccine, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between April 18 and April 24 or any time prior.

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.