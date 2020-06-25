Macon County reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Four new COVID-19 cases in Macon County were reported Thursday.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team in a statement said there have been 227 confirmed cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 894 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the most since June 6 when there were 975 reported. But IDPH also announced there were 31,686 more tests completed over the previous 24 hours — the highest single-day total yet — making the positivity rate 2.8 percent for the one-day period.
Over the past seven days, the positivity rate ranged from 2.4 to 2.9, and over the seven days prior to that period, it ranged from 1.8 to 3.1, meaning Thursday’s rate was within the range of average of the past two weeks.
The state on Thursday readied to enter the next phase of reopening, but J.B. Pritzker in a press conference also warned that he would not hesitate to move certain regions backward if progress subsides.
“Obviously, every day I watch the numbers and I think, you know, are we going in the right direction? And I'm rooting for it to go the right direction and we're making policies that we hope will move it in the right direction,” Pritzker said when asked about the bump in new cases at a Chicago news conference Thursday. “We're watching. I would wait to make a judgment about whether there's some direction here that it's going, but right now I would call it stable.”
Pritzker said the stability has helped move the state toward phase four of reopening Friday, but Illinoisans will need to continue to wash their hands, remain 6 feet apart from others in public and wear face coverings if they want to keep the numbers low.
