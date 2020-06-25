Macon County reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Four new COVID-19 cases in Macon County were reported Thursday.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team in a statement said there have been 227 confirmed cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 894 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the most since June 6 when there were 975 reported. But IDPH also announced there were 31,686 more tests completed over the previous 24 hours — the highest single-day total yet — making the positivity rate 2.8 percent for the one-day period.

Over the past seven days, the positivity rate ranged from 2.4 to 2.9, and over the seven days prior to that period, it ranged from 1.8 to 3.1, meaning Thursday’s rate was within the range of average of the past two weeks.

The state on Thursday readied to enter the next phase of reopening, but J.B. Pritzker in a press conference also warned that he would not hesitate to move certain regions backward if progress subsides.