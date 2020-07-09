Macon County reports additional COVID case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 10-month-old baby in Shelby County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday, as new cases statewide topped 1,100 for the first time since June 2.

The Shelby County Health Department said the baby boy is the 20th resident who has been found to have coronavirus disease. He is "a close relative" of the 19th positive case and has mild symptoms.

Federal rules limit patient information that can be released.

Also Thursday, a newly confirmed case was reported in Macon County, which now has had 242 cases. In Moultrie County, a teenaged female became that county's 20th case. She is recovering in isolation at home, health officials said.

The 1,100 cases statewide coincided with the state’s highest recorded single-day testing output. The 36,180 test results reported yielded 1,018 positive results for a one-day positivity rate of 2.8 percent — well within the range of the past month. The seven-day rolling average remained at 2.6 percent.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 20 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began in Illinois to 7,119 among 150,450 confirmed cases. There have been 1.87 million tests completed in the state.