Macon County reports additional COVID case

DECATUR — A 10-month-old baby in Shelby County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday, as new cases statewide topped 1,100 for the first time since June 2.
The Shelby County Health Department said the baby boy is the 20th resident who has been found to have coronavirus disease. He is "a close relative" of the 19th positive case and has mild symptoms.
Federal rules limit patient information that can be released.
Also Thursday, a newly confirmed case was reported in Macon County, which now has had 242 cases. In Moultrie County, a teenaged female became that county's 20th case. She is recovering in isolation at home, health officials said.
The 1,100 cases statewide coincided with the state’s highest recorded single-day testing output. The 36,180 test results reported yielded 1,018 positive results for a one-day positivity rate of 2.8 percent — well within the range of the past month. The seven-day rolling average remained at 2.6 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 20 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began in Illinois to 7,119 among 150,450 confirmed cases. There have been 1.87 million tests completed in the state.
At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,507 people in Illinois reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. That was 11 below the previous day and the second-straight day with more than 1,500 hospitalized with the virus after five straight days of fewer than 1,400.
The coronavirus also has been confirmed in every Illinois county, after Scott County reported its first case, months after the outbreak began. A 66-year-old woman tested positive.
“Well everybody was disappointed because we kind of liked being the only county that didn’t have a case, a confirmed case,” said Rex McIntire, mayor of Winchester, the county seat. “But we kind of also knew it was just a matter of time, so no shock or anything.”
Out of 102 counties in the state, Scott County was the only one left that did not have any cases after Edgar County had its first reported case in May.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
