Macon County reports COVID death on Monday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported a fatality attributed to COVID-19.

It is the 23rd death due to the coronavirus disease, according to a Joint Crisis Communication Team statement.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the statement said.

The department would not identify the patient.

The county has had a total of 236 confirmed cases, with 196 people released from isolation. A total of 8,817 tests have been performed in Macon County

