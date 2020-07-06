You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County reports COVID death on Monday
0 comments
breaking top story

Macon County reports COVID death on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported a fatality attributed to COVID-19.

It is the 23rd death due to the coronavirus disease, according to a Joint Crisis Communication Team statement. 

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the statement said.

The department would not identify the patient. 

The county has had a total of 236 confirmed cases, with 196 people released from isolation. A total of 8,817 tests have been performed in Macon County

Recognize these Decatur places? Take our aerial photo quiz

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News