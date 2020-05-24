You are the owner of this article.
Macon County reports death of 19th resident with COVID-19
DECATUR — A man in his 60s is the 19th Macon County resident who has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday. 

Officials from the Joint Crisis Communications Team said no new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Saturday, meaning the county's total number of cases remained at 185. 

Of those, 68 people have been released from isolation. Three were hospitalized, and 95 are recovering in home isolation. 

"Released from isolation" is not synonymous with "recovered." In response to a question from the Herald & Review, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said isolation is determined by the date of onset of symptoms and/or a confirmed diagnosis, depending on their situation. 

The health department checks in with patients in isolation as they monitor and report their own symptoms, she said. 

"We use 'released from isolation,' because there is criteria/guidance that is provided by (the Illinois Department of Public Health) to determine that date," she said. "We have not used the word 'recovered' because someone may meet the criteria to be released from isolation, but not be fully recovered without any symptoms whatsoever." 

More data about the cases is here:

May 24 -- 19 deaths

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

