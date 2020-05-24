Macon County reports death of 19th resident with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A man in his 60s is the 19th Macon County resident who has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

Officials from the Joint Crisis Communications Team said no new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Saturday, meaning the county's total number of cases remained at 185.

Of those, 68 people have been released from isolation. Three were hospitalized, and 95 are recovering in home isolation.

"Released from isolation" is not synonymous with "recovered." In response to a question from the Herald & Review, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said isolation is determined by the date of onset of symptoms and/or a confirmed diagnosis, depending on their situation.

The health department checks in with patients in isolation as they monitor and report their own symptoms, she said.

"We use 'released from isolation,' because there is criteria/guidance that is provided by (the Illinois Department of Public Health) to determine that date," she said. "We have not used the word 'recovered' because someone may meet the criteria to be released from isolation, but not be fully recovered without any symptoms whatsoever."

