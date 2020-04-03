Macon County reports fourth positive test for coronavirus
A fourth Macon County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Joint Crisis Communication Team announced Friday evening.

The patient, identified as a male in his 50s, has been self-quarantined and now will be isolated in his home, a news release said.

Through an interview with the patient, the Macon County Health Department is working to identify and actively monitor individuals who came into contact with him. Contacts will be notified and provided with appropriate direction in an effort to reduce the risk of additional community spread and transmission.

