Macon County reports its first case of monkeypox

DECATUR — The first confirmed case of monkeypox has been identified in Macon County.

The case was found in a congregate care facility, the Macon County Health Department said Monday evening.

While the health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health consider the risk of exposure to be minimal, they are offering tests and vaccinations to those identified as at risk of exposure. There are no plans to report cases daily, the county department said.

Transmission of monkeypox is through contact with the body fluids or monkeyypox sores of a person with the disease; contact with the clothing or bedding of a person with monkeypox; and/or contact with respiratory droplets of a person with monkeypox.

It's a rare but potentially serious virus that begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body, officials said. It can spread to others as long as symptoms persist and until the sores have healed and new skin has grown over the site of sores.

People who have a new or unexplained rash, sore or symptoms or a confirmed exposure should contact their healthcare provider and avoid sex or any intimate contact with anyone until symptoms have resolved and sores are completely healed. The illness can be confused with sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus, the health department said.

Counties without confirmed cases are not eligible to receive vaccines, but Macon County Health Department has reported the confirmed case and requested vaccines and will provide updates as they are available.