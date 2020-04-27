Macon County reports no additional COVID-19 cases; officials continue to urge caution

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Macon County reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team announced Monday.

As a result, the total of confirmed cases stands at 107. Of those, 72 people remain in isolation at their homes, seven are hospitalized and 17 have been released from isolation, the Crisis Communication Team said.

Of the confirmed cases, more than 70 are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. The number spiked Wednesday after the Illinois Department of Public Health delivered 300 tests, enough to test all residents and staff at the facility.

Of the 11 Macon County residents with a confirmed case who have died, 10 were residents of the facility.

Health officials continue to urge caution by residents.