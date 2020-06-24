Macon County reports three new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Wednesday reported three more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

That brings the county total of confirmed cases to 223, the Crisis Communication Team said in a release.

Of those cases, 177 have been released from isolation, 22 are undergoing home isolation and two are hospitalized. There have been 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

As the state prepares to move into a less restricted Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, officials continue to urge residents to implement social distancing and wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.

