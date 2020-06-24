You are the owner of this article.
Macon County reports three new coronavirus cases
Macon County reports three new coronavirus cases

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Wednesday reported three more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

That brings the county total of confirmed cases to 223, the Crisis Communication Team said in a release.

Of those cases, 177 have been released from isolation, 22 are undergoing home isolation and two are hospitalized. There have been 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

As the state prepares to move into a less restricted Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, officials continue to urge residents to implement social distancing and wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.

