Macon County roads are getting $35 million in fixes. Here's where.

DECATUR — Construction will begin next week on improvements to U.S. 51 in Macon County from Elwin to just north of the Shelby County line.

The $20.9 million project will involve resurfacing, bridge repairs, guardrail upgrades and pavement markings and will require daily lane closures, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation statement.

Motorists traveling through the construction area should anticipate delays until the project is complete and may want to consider alternate routes. The work is expected to be completed next spring, the news release stated.

The project is one of five underway or planned for the Decatur area. The five projects represent a total investment of more than $35 million for the region, with nearly $30 million coming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The other projects are: