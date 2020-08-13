Macon County roads are getting $35 million in fixes. Here's where.

DECATUR — Construction will begin next week on improvements to U.S. 51 in Macon County from Elwin to just north of the Shelby County line.
The $20.9 million project will involve resurfacing, bridge repairs, guardrail upgrades and pavement markings and will require daily lane closures, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation statement.
Motorists traveling through the construction area should anticipate delays until the project is complete and may want to consider alternate routes. The work is expected to be completed next spring, the news release stated.
The project is one of five underway or planned for the Decatur area. The five projects represent a total investment of more than $35 million for the region, with nearly $30 million coming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The other projects are:
- U.S. 51 resurfacing from about a mile south of U.S. 36 to just east of Business U.S. 51 southwest of Decatur began in July and is scheduled for completion in September. Lane closures are necessary for the completion of the project.
- Interstate 72 bridge deck overlays and repairs one mile east of Oreana under County Highway 20 started in June and is scheduled to be completed in September. A portion of County Highway 20 one mile east of Oreana is closed. Detours and alternate routes are posted for this area.
- Old U.S. 36 resurfacing from the Sangamon County line to U.S. 36 in Decatur began in June and is scheduled for completion in May 2021. Lane closures are necessary for the completion of the project. No night closures are expected.
- U.S. 36/Illinois 121 resurfacing and traffic signal upgrades from 19th Street to a little east of Airport Road in Decatur is scheduled to begin construction later this year and will be completed over two construction seasons. Lane closures and sidewalk closures will be necessary for the completion of the project.
“Across the nation, highway construction and maintenance continue as essential infrastructure activities. Illinois is no different,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These projects represent a significant investment in the Decatur area that will improve safety, mobility and create economic opportunity for years to come.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at the construction of Interstate 72
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.