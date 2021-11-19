Macon County’s Young Leaders in Action working with CASA to bring gifts this Christmas

DECATUR — Members of Young Leaders in Action are working with the Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to bring Christmas joy to more than 300 children this holiday season.

The project partnership is asking for community members to provide gifts and essential items to children in the Macon County CASA program.

Gifts consisting of stuffed toys, board games, clothing, gift cards and necessities ae being sought.

“This event will truly show the sense of community we have throughout our city and county,” said Symone Lee, YLIA outreach team co-chair and the event’s chair. “I believe it will show the capability and productivity of our youth and the difference that we can make in other youths' lives as well as the lives of adults.”

YLIA is a youth-led initiative sponsored by the Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club 180 of Decatur that seeks to bring positive change to Macon County through numerous service projects.

All pledged donors are asked to drop off their gifts at a drive-through event being held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 12 to 4 p.m. at The ArtFarm in Central Park. All gifts will be taken to the CASA office where they will be distributed by Christmas Day.

All donors must know the gift number of the child they are surprising to ensure that it is received.

People may also call (217) 429-3000 for more information about the project or follow the YLIA’s Facebook and Instagram pages for any updates and news on upcoming community service opportunities.

