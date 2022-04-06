 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Macon County set to receive $217K for emergency food, shelter programs

  • 0

DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $217,702 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs.

Local qualifying agencies have until Thursday, April 14, to submit a letter of request to receive funding. 

Letters can be sent to murray_dec@cc.dio.org. Agencies applying for the first time are asked to call (217) 428-3458 ext. 235 for an application. 

A board of representatives from Macon County charities and shelters determines how the funds are distributed. Emergency Food and Shelter National Board terms state agencies chosen to receive funds must:

  • Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
  • Be eligible to receive federal funds
  • Have an accounting system
  • Practice nondiscrimination
  • Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
  • Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization

People are also reading…

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in motorcycle crash

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Centralia man died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by a Decatur man, police said.

Watch Now: Related Video

A preview of the 2024 total solar eclipse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News