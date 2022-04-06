Macon County set to receive $217K for emergency food, shelter programs

DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $217,702 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs.
Local qualifying agencies have until Thursday, April 14, to submit a letter of request to receive funding.
Letters can be sent to murray_dec@cc.dio.org. Agencies applying for the first time are asked to call (217) 428-3458 ext. 235 for an application.
A board of representatives from Macon County charities and shelters determines how the funds are distributed. Emergency Food and Shelter National Board terms state agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
- Be eligible to receive federal funds
- Have an accounting system
- Practice nondiscrimination
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
- Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten