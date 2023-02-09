DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $65,681 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs.

Local qualifying agencies have until Thursday, Feb. 16, to submit a letter of request to receive funding.

Letters can be sent to tmurray@empowerdecatur.org. Agencies applying for the first time are asked to send email or call 217-428-0155 ext. 1006 for an application.

A board of representatives from Macon County charities and shelters determines how the funds are distributed. Emergency Food and Shelter National Board terms state agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

Be eligible to receive federal funds

Have an accounting system

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization