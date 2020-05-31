Macon County sheriff: 'Stay home, safe' amid social media rumors of damage, riots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Amid social media rumors Sunday night about riots and damage to businesses, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown encouraged residents to stay home and not investigate the situation themselves.

"I want everyone to stay home and keep themselves safe," Brown told the Herald & Review around 10:30 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies earlier Sunday night shut down traffic around Hickory Point Mall. A number of vehicles were circling the area after the sheriff's office said there had been a social media post attempting to gather people to loot Forsyth businesses. Several businesses closed early as a result.

Windows were broken at Best Buy in Forsyth and Boost Mobile in Decatur, but there did not appear to be any damage at the mall as of 10 p.m.