Macon County sheriff: 'Stay home, safe' amid social media rumors of damage, riots

DECATUR — Amid social media rumors Sunday night about riots and damage to businesses, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown encouraged residents to stay home and not investigate the situation themselves.
"I want everyone to stay home and keep themselves safe," Brown told the Herald & Review around 10:30 p.m.
Sheriff's deputies earlier Sunday night shut down traffic around Hickory Point Mall. A number of vehicles were circling the area after the sheriff's office said there had been a social media post attempting to gather people to loot Forsyth businesses. Several businesses closed early as a result.
Windows were broken at Best Buy in Forsyth and Boost Mobile in Decatur, but there did not appear to be any damage at the mall as of 10 p.m.
Protests have been held in cities across the country this week in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Some of the protests have turned destructive and violent, and a number of major cities have imposed curfews.
Brown said the sheriff's office and Decatur Police Department had officers on the streets to monitor the situation.
"We want to make sure everyone is safe," he said. "We support people having the ability to express themselves. We understand people want to be heard and we stand by them, but destroying a business is not the way to do it."
Brown earlier Sunday appeared at a rally in Central Park, also held in protest of Floyd's death. He and Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz both spoke to the crowd, but were not present when some participants later blocked traffic at Eldorado and Franklin streets while chanting and holding signs.
