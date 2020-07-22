You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County sheriff's race recount is done: now its up to the judge
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County sheriff's race recount is done: now its up to the judge

{{featured_button_text}}
Brown_Tony 07.20.20.JPG

Macon County sheriff Tony Brown

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The grinding vote by vote hand recount of the disputed Macon County Sheriff’s election finished Tuesday, and now it looks certain a judge will have to decide who keeps or gets the sheriff’s job.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said he will announce the raw recount numbers Friday when he formally turns the results over to Champaign Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin. She will have to sort out dozens of disputed ballots where voters’ intentions weren’t clear in a race that saw Democratic Sheriff Tony Brown beat Republican rival Lt. Jim Root by just one vote: 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654 in the 2018 original contest.

Tanner wouldn’t comment on the number ahead of Friday’s formal announcement, but Root told the Herald & Review Wednesday evening that more than 1,300 ballots are not counted yet because they are in dispute.

“And yes, I am still confident the results are there for me,” he said. “I just need to get them in front of a judge for her to rule whether or not certain votes are going to be allowed.”

Attorneys for Brown, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening, have previously said they are equally confident the recount will only boost his lead and confirm the original result.

The recount took two weeks and was handled by 10 election judges split between Republican and Democrats. They were monitored by 10 poll watchers, split evenly between the two sides and chosen by each of the candidates.

Tanner said he’s glad the process is done and, while both sides are giving a final review to the numbers before Friday’s announcement, he’s confident this part of the process is finally over. “The election judges did a great job, the poll watchers were all courteous and cooperative and that is what made it run relatively quickly,” he added.

He said the process will now move to the judge’s court where the lawyers will fight it out over the disputed ballots. Asked if that will finally be an end to the long, fraught process, Tanner said. “I would like to think so… the judge will make a decision and most people don’t argue with judges.”

+1 
Jim Root

Root

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pete Pistorius talks about new agriculture projects at Meridian High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News