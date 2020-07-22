Macon County sheriff's race recount is done: now its up to the judge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The grinding vote by vote hand recount of the disputed Macon County Sheriff’s election finished Tuesday, and now it looks certain a judge will have to decide who keeps or gets the sheriff’s job.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said he will announce the raw recount numbers Friday when he formally turns the results over to Champaign Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin. She will have to sort out dozens of disputed ballots where voters’ intentions weren’t clear in a race that saw Democratic Sheriff Tony Brown beat Republican rival Lt. Jim Root by just one vote: 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654 in the 2018 original contest.

Tanner wouldn’t comment on the number ahead of Friday’s formal announcement, but Root told the Herald & Review Wednesday evening that more than 1,300 ballots are not counted yet because they are in dispute.

“And yes, I am still confident the results are there for me,” he said. “I just need to get them in front of a judge for her to rule whether or not certain votes are going to be allowed.”

Attorneys for Brown, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening, have previously said they are equally confident the recount will only boost his lead and confirm the original result.