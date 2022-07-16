Macon County students get jump-start on school checkups

DECATUR — Hundreds of students across Macon County got a jump-start on back-to-school checkups on Saturday.

Hosted by the First Christian Church of Decatur and Crossing Healthcare, the JumpStart Back-to-School Clinic provided free school and sports physicals, dental exams, eye exams, and vaccinations for pre-K through high school students.

Volunteers said the clinic helps make health care more accessible for local students.

“There are people and families in the community that don't have access to or have difficulty accessing medical care,” said Quinishai Scherer, a volunteer from FCC. “This clinic really helps to streamline that and get it all in one spot.”

Scherer was just one of around 60 total volunteers from FCC and the community group Young Leaders in Action. A group of translators were present, in addition to the employees from Crossing Healthcare and health care providers from Decatur and Springfield who offered their services free of charge.

This year marked the 10th JumpStart event, but the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Appointments were not required, so all care was first come, first served. The clinic opened earlier than expected, said McKenzie Kane, volunteer and secretary at FCC, as some families had already arrived by 8:15 a.m.

By 11 a.m., the clinic had already seen approximately 500 students. Most were from Decatur and elsewhere in Macon County, but Kane said some people traveled from across Central Illinois to visit the clinic.

“We're trying to get families that cannot afford it to get their physicals, dental checks and vision checks for school, so then when it comes to 'kick out day,' they don't get kicked out and they can stay in the schools,” Kane said. “DPS really struggled with that for a long time. This is our way to kind of help bridge the gap.”

Making sure students meet medical requirements and can stay in school is an annual concern, said Temethia Joyner, a teacher at Montessori Academy and the program facilitator for Young Leaders.

The cutoff date for the physical requirement is Oct. 15, Joyner said, adding that families who miss this deadline often have a difficult time finding appointments to get their students back in school.

“If you have not received your physical by Oct. 15, you can't return to school,” she said. “So something like this is so beneficial to families that don't have the access that some other families do.”

Morgan Perkins, a Mt. Zion High School student and a volunteer with Young Leaders, has helped with JumpStart since she was 13. It was Perkins who asked Young Leaders to get involved with the event.

“It's always something that I love coming to because it's just so much fun,” she said.

The best part about volunteering, and the reason she keeps coming back, Perkins said, is seeing how helpful the clinic is for the area.

“I think the biggest reason is getting to see people from all over coming in and being able to help them in a way that maybe they can't get outside of here,” she said.