Macon County: 9 tests completed for COVID-19, with 7 negative and 2 pending results

A message from Decatur Memorial Hospital regarding donations: So many of you have inquired about making homemade masks for our frontline healthcare workers - thank you! We are currently finalizing our process in cooperation with our community healthcare partners. We have to pay close attention to specifications & infection prevention. We hope to have information out to the public soon about how you can help us with this important need. Want to help? Fill out our donation form here: http://mhs.social/bhWm50ySkde

A message from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital regarding donations: Thank you so much for your willingness to help our hospitals and healthcare providers at this time! We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of messages and support we have received in regard to cloth face masks. We will be accepting homemade face masks but are working out donation logistics and will share information about how to donate them in the coming days. If you would like to donate PPE to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, hospital staff is asking that you please call ahead of time at (217) 464-2966.

COVID-19 Scams