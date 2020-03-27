Macon County: 17 tests completed; 8 pending results; testing remains limited

HELP 4 HEROES

Operation Hope Restored The Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County Inc. with use of their Help 4 Heroes Fund is stepping up to help Veterans within Macon County who have been impacted by COVID-19 financially. Our Help 4 Heroes non-profit charitable fund is pledging up to $10,000 to support Veterans and their families that have been laid off or lost employment due to the impact of COVID-19.

Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible for $100 with an additional $25 being paid per dependent, all funds will be distributed as gift cards for Veterans and their families to use for gas, groceries or other essentials they need during this tough time. Help 4 Heroes of Macon County is a local non-profit charity administered by the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County Inc. with just one goal…helping Veterans.

Help 4 Heroes is sustained solely on donations from the community. Anyone looking for more information on Help 4 Heroes or for Veterans looking to receive support, please contact the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County, Inc. at (217) 424-1376.

BLOOD DONATIONS