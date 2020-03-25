Macon County: 11 tests completed, 3 results pending; precautions urged as testing not widespread

MENTAL HEALTH

Over these last few weeks, we have been inundated with information about COVID-19 and how it affects our physical health, what signs and symptoms to look for in ourselves and those we care for, and what to do if we are concerned with this piece of our overall health. But what about our mental health? Some of us might notice fear and anxiety making its way into our days more so than ever before, and it can be overwhelming. How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, your unique personality traits, and the community in which you live. Below is some information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness that might help during these uncertain times: