Macon County: 11 tests completed, 3 results pending; precautions urged as testing not widespread

DECATUR — Eleven tests have been completed for COVID-19 in Macon County, officials said Wednesday. Eight results have been negative. Three results are pending.
Additionally, five Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county, with four negative results and one result pending. No cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Macon County residents at this time.
However, officials continued to stress that testing is not widely available, making it vital for everyone, whether or not they have symptoms, to practice social distancing and take precautions.
Information comes from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health care leaders.
"It remains true that Macon County will inform the press and public as soon as possible at the time of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Macon County resident," the team said.
Why hasn't more testing been done?
This is a frequent question coming from Herald & Review readers on social media. Here's what we know:
Tests are completed according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Testing criteria outlined on the state health department website, which you can see by clicking here, says the following patients could be tested:
- residents or staff who are part of a cluster of two or more possible or confirmed cases in a residential setting that serves more vulnerable populations such as an assisted living facility, group home, homeless shelter or correctional settings.
- hospitalized patients with unexplained pneumonia, especially from a setting such as a nursing home.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that laboratories in the state are now processing about 2,000 tests per day, up from about 50 per day at the start of the outbreak, which partially accounts for the rapidly rising number of confirmed cases. Officials have repeatedly stressed that because many people have not been tested, the actual number of cases is probably much higher.
Herald & Review Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates talked to Decatur Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ted Clark about testing in a video interview Monday. Here's what he said:
"Testing's a big question. The short story, is we don't have enough tests.
"Some of that is based on how this occurred throughout the world, where other areas were affected first and they were collecting the items needed essentially to do this testing. There's a lot more to it than just a simple test. There are specific items that you need to be able to perform this test, specific equipment. We do have good testing equipment at DMH.
"We are currently testing through IDPH. There are also some commercial sources, LabCorp being one of them regionally that's testing. So there is testing available but we're following the CDC criteria. They're really keeping us to the high-risk patients as far as patients who have traveled internationally or have a known exposure to COVID-19, also patients that have a specific clinical presentation that looks like COVID-19. That gets pretty detailed.
"We have algorithms in our emergency departments that allow us to put together a picture of what a COVID-19 case looks like and if we identify one, we make sure we get them in the appropriate precaution area and we also initiate testing."
You can watch the entire interview here.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital declined interview requests and responded to a list of questions with the following statement:
“Please be assured that HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is monitoring all developments associated with COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the Decatur community. We are continuously evaluating how to best align our staff and supply resources with the evolving patient demand. We are assessing the situation at all of our sites in the local community to ensure we can meet patient needs across our collective service areas, and we are closely coordinating with public health officials. Given our commitment to patient and employee safety, we are all currently deferring elective care and procedures, which has enabled us to redeploy staff and resources to our area’s COVID-19 response.
“Please realize that as this COVID-19 pandemic progresses, we will likely be working with additional resources from state and federal government that could expand the amount of care that we can provide. Your local healthcare providers are prepared to respond to any and all developments related to COVID-19, as well as any other infectious disease outbreak.
“Additionally, St. Mary’s Hospital is part of a larger organization, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), which includes 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin and nearly 200 specialty care clinics through our three physician groups: HSHS Medical Group, Prairie Heart Institute and Prevea Health. HSHS is also looking at how we as a health system can best allocate staff and resources based on how this pandemic advances across the communities we serve.”
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley also addressed the testing situation in a video on the health department's Facebook page on Sunday.
"Testing capacity is very limited, so those kits have to be used for the people who absolutely need them," she said, adding, "In most cases, about 80% of people that have this are able to recover safely at home."
Here are other messages from the county's Crisis Communications Team:
COVID-19 HOTLINE
To meet the needs of the Decatur community regarding COVID-19, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has set up a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline to provide information on COVID-19. Community members can call (217) 464-2966 to speak to a medical professional regarding symptoms, when to seek care and other general questions. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, we encourage you to reach out to your primary care provider before going to the hospital.
MENTAL HEALTH
Over these last few weeks, we have been inundated with information about COVID-19 and how it affects our physical health, what signs and symptoms to look for in ourselves and those we care for, and what to do if we are concerned with this piece of our overall health. But what about our mental health? Some of us might notice fear and anxiety making its way into our days more so than ever before, and it can be overwhelming. How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, your unique personality traits, and the community in which you live. Below is some information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness that might help during these uncertain times:
- Remember that knowledge is power. Understanding the factors that affect a person’s immune response to COVID-19 will matter as much as, or more than, understanding the virus! Poor lung health caused by smoking, lack of adequate health care, suppressed immune systems, and/or populations particularly susceptible to infectious diseases, such as the elderly, have been particularly affected by COVID-19.
- Don’t accept everything you read or hear. Look beyond rhetoric and arm yourself with information. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides information and frequent updates on the COVID-19’s spread, severity, risk assessment, etc. To subscribe to the CDC’s email and text message service, visit CDC Subscription Service.
- Get your emotional support system in place: Maintain familiar routines in daily life as much as possible; take care of your basic needs and employ helpful coping strategies: rest during work or between shifts, eat healthy food and engage in physical activity. Stay connected with others and maintain your social networks by having the emails and phone numbers of close friends and family at your fingertips and staying connected via email, social media, video conference and telephone.
- Take control and incorporate preventative measures. Wash your hands. Avoid watching, reading or listening to news reports that cause you to feel anxious or distressed. A near-constant stream of news reports can cause anyone to feel anxious or distressed. Instead, seek CDC updates and practical guidelines at specific times during the day. Be supportive to others. Assisting others in their time of need can benefit the person receiving support as well as the helper.
I’m quarantined or working from home – lonely and isolated even further – what can I do?
- Normality and routine that mirrors life’s daily patterns and practices can be helpful.
- We encourage you to create a structured, dedicated work environment and build in self-care as well as daily benchmarks of achievement. Structure and routine may be helpful for people with mental health vulnerabilities, especially during times of uncertainty.
- We encourage you to maintain a regular routine with the work hours that are usually worked, including keeping up with morning rituals. Dressing in regular work attire and taking regular breaks, including lunch time, may also be helpful.
- Research tells us that seven percent of communication is accomplished through our words, including email. 38 percent is voice and a staggering 55 percent is body language and visual. For people with mental health vulnerabilities, and even for those with extroverted personalities, the lack of face time can be challenging. Using technology to simulate this can offer a solution to bridging this gap. Be mindful of opportunities to integrate video into your conversations with colleagues. Consider using the video function on Skype or Teams for internal and external meetings.
Resources to Help You
- Heritage Behavioral Health is providing crisis support to anyone experiencing increased anxiety and/or depression and anyone needing any additional support. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week by calling (217) 362-6262.
- Central Illinois residents experiencing stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other issues in their lives can call a free, emotional-support hotline operated by Memorial Behavioral Health. The hotline, (217) 588-5509, operated by trained mental-health professionals, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for the foreseeable future.
- Veterans experiencing mental stress/anxiety can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255; have confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net; or text to 838255.
BLOOD DONATIONS
A Message from the Central Illinois Community Blood Center: We are encouraging blood donations now and in the next 8 weeks to ensure adequate supplies during the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19). We are working to prevent shortages locally. We are monitoring credible health agencies for updates on COVID-19 and are responding accordingly. For blood drive sponsor groups that are considering cancelling drives, please work with us on potential options to re-direct donors. There is no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply except for lack of donations and there are no reports of spread of this respiratory virus by blood transfusion. Giving blood is critical to ensure an adequate supply to meet patient needs. Learn more about how you can help by donating blood, time, or money by visiting their website at https://www.bloodcenter.org/; emailing impact@mvrbc.org; or calling (800) 747-5401.
The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. For an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Please also note that the American Red Cross Blood is hosting a blood drive every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at Decatur’s American Red Cross Chapter on 2674 N. Main St. in Decatur.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
