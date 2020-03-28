Macon County: 10 tests for COVID-19 pending; 2 positive results, 11 negative

DECATUR — Ten test results for COVID-19 were pending, with two positive results and eleven negative results, officials said Saturday.
The county's Crisis Communication Team on Friday night confirmed the first two cases of the disease in Macon County: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
In a statement Saturday, officials said the county health department immediately began tracking individuals who may have had contact with the patients and notified them.
"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19."
In addition to the 23 tests completed in Macon County, officials said, eight Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Seven of those results were negative and one result is pending.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
