Macon County: 13 tests pending for COVID-19; positive tests remain at 2

DECATUR — Thirteen tests for COVID-19 are pending for Macon County, officials said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases remains at two.
The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Monday, it said:
- Twenty-nine tests have been completed in Macon County. In addition to the pending and positive results, 14 test results were negative.
- Nine Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. All were negative results.
The first two cases of the disease in Macon County were confirmed Friday night: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
Officials have stressed that people should not rely only on the test results as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the virus is present in the community. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
Statewide, public health officials reported 1,105 new cases Sunday, including 18 deaths. Overall, Illinois has 4,596 cases with 65 deaths. New data is expected to be released later this afternoon.
County and state officials continue to stress that there are not enough tests for everyone who has symptoms. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday that the state was working to increase daily testing capacity from about 4,000 to 10,000 within 10 days.
The governor said more workers are being added at labs, along with new technology. He has also spoken with leaders of Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories, which has made a portable rapid test, to ask that the state gets first dibs. The medical device maker says its cartridge-based test, approved Friday, delivers results within minutes.
Here are other messages from the Crisis Communication Team:
HOW TO HELP
Some people are not aware that COVID-19 exists and what it is, officials said.
Residents are encouraged to check in with neighbors, family and friends by phone or digital messages to reach out and update them with "factual information from credible sources." The Crisis Communication Team defined these as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Macon County Health Department (MCHD).
"Make sure you are playing your part by protecting those who might be vulnerable to this illness; those who might be vulnerable because of a lack of information; and those who may be unknowingly spreading the virus," it said.
BUSINESS RESOURCES
The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce has developed a resource page devoted to helping members navigate the situation surrounding COVID-19 in relation to their businesses. Click here to go to the Chamber's page on coronavirus.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.