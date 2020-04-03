Macon County: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed; patient is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital

DECATUR — A woman in her 40s is the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in Macon County, officials said Friday.
The woman is being treated in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital, according to an announcement from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of health and government leaders.
"Upon notification of this positive case, the Macon County Health Department immediately began working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with this patient following Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance," team said. "Contacts will be notified and provided with appropriate direction in an effort to reduce the risk of additional community spread and transmission."
The two other positive cases were confirmed last week. They are a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who was said to be isolated at his home.
There have been 48 tests completed in Macon County. In addition to the positive results, 33 have been negative and 12 are pending.
Eighteen Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county, all with negative results, officials said.
"We know that COVID-19 is in our community," officials said in the statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
