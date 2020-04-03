Macon County: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed; patient is in isolation at DMH

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A woman in her 40s is the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in Macon County, officials said Friday.

The woman is being treated in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital, according to an announcement from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of health and government leaders.

"Upon notification of this positive case, the Macon County Health Department immediately began working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with this patient following Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance," team said. "Contacts will be notified and provided with appropriate direction in an effort to reduce the risk of additional community spread and transmission."

The two other positive cases were confirmed last week. They are a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who was said to be isolated at his home.

There have been 48 tests completed in Macon County. In addition to the positive results, 33 have been negative and 12 are pending.

Eighteen Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county, all with negative results, officials said.