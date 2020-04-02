Macon County Thursday COVID-19 update: 15 pending results, 28 negative, 2 positive

DECATUR — Fifteen tests for COVID-19 are pending in Macon County, officials said Thursday. The number of confirmed cases remains at two.
The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Thursty, it said:
- Forty-five tests have been completed in Macon County. In addition to the pending and positive results, 28 test results were negative.
- Sixteen Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere, all with negative results.
The county on Wednesday had reported that 16 tests were pending and 20 were negative.
The first two cases of the disease in Macon County were confirmed Friday night: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
Officials have stressed that people should not rely only on the test results as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the virus is present in the community. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
