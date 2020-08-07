Macon County to get state grant funding for road fixes

DECATUR — A state grant program is providing funds for road projects in Macon County.
The package of money is the second in a series of six being made through the bipartisan $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois statewide construction plan.
Funds include:
Health officials say an employee of a Walmart in Taylorville tested positive for COVID-19.
- Macon County: $629,286
- Macon County townships: $432,548.34
- Decatur: $836,123.22
Projects eligible for this program include road and bridge improvements, repaving, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, bike paths, sidewalk replacements and pothole repairs. Projects are picked and managed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.