Macon County to get state grant funding for road fixes

DECATUR — A state grant program is providing funds for road projects in Macon County.

The package of money is the second in a series of six being made through the bipartisan $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois statewide construction plan.

Funds include:

Macon County: $629,286

Macon County townships: $432,548.34

Decatur: $836,123.22

Projects eligible for this program include road and bridge improvements, repaving, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, bike paths, sidewalk replacements and pothole repairs. Projects are picked and managed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Transportation.​

