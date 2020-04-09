Macon County: Total of confirmed coronavirus cases now at 14

DECATUR — Fourteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Macon County, the county's Crisis Communication Team said Thursday.
The number is one higher than the 13 confirmed cases reported Wednesday. One person has died, a man in his 80s who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living; officials confirmed his death Tuesday evening.
The county said 117 tests have been performed, and four tests are pending.
The age range of confirmed cases is:
- One case in 20s
- Three cases in 30s
- One case in 40s
- Four cases in 50s
- Two cases in 60s
- One case in 70s
- Two cases in 80s
The health department has said it is notifying people who may have had contact with patients.
"As a reminder, testing is not widely available to the general public," the county's Crisis Communication Team said in a statement. "It is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
