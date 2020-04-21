You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: Total of COVID-19 cases reaches 58, with 11 deaths
0 comments
top story

Macon County: Total of COVID-19 cases reaches 58, with 11 deaths

Fair_Havens 6 04.20.20.JPG

Fair Havens in Decatur is shown Monday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 died Tuesday, bringing the county's total deaths to 11. 

The 10th reported death was a woman in her 60s, and the 11th was a woman in her 80s who had lived at Fair Havens Senior Living. The facility has now been associated with 38 cases of COVID-19, according to the Macon County Health Department. 

The county's total number of confirmed cases reached 58 on Tuesday, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team. Thirty-four patients are recovering in home isolation; four are hospitalized; and nine have been released from isolation.

The largest age demographic of Macon County cases is people in their 80s. The majority of patients, 67.2%, are women. 

Officials said Monday that the Illinois Department of Public Health had provided 300 test kits to Fair Havens so that all residents and staff could be tested. 

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Tuesday that, because of this, another spike in confirmed cases could be coming. 

"We’re just hopeful that we can really figure out what the clear picture is there and if possible isolate our well residents very far away from the sick ones," Moore Wolfe said on the WSOY Byers & Co. morning show. 

Management of Fair Havens has not responded to multiple recent requests for comment. In a statement earlier this month, Administrator Mark Matthews said the facility had implemented measures aimed at preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities. 

The Joint Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, continued to stress that testing is not widely available to the general public. 

"It is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," it said. "This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."

The team urges people to follow these precautionary measures:

  • thorough and frequent hand washing;
  • using a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings;
  • self-monitoring your own health condition.

Also on Tuesday, the city of Decatur released an online survey to assess the status and needs of residents.

The results "will better inform the city and its partners about how to best allocate resources available to our community during this Covid-19 crisis," the city said in a Facebook post. 

Visit bit.ly/DecaturCOVIDsurvey to take the survey.

+1 
Julie Moore Wolfe Mug

Moore Wolfe

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. 

If you experience symptoms, do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Memorial Health System’s respiratory screening clinic located at DMH Express Care East (4455 U.S. 36 East); open seven days a week, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Before coming to the respiratory clinic, individuals should call (217) 876-1200.
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

STU ELLIS: What will the Fed do next week?
Agriculture

STU ELLIS: What will the Fed do next week?

When the Federal Reserve governors and other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet next week, their challenge will be to determine what action, if any, is still needed to address the Covid-19’s negative impact on the economy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News