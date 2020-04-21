Macon County: Total of COVID-19 cases reaches 58, with 11 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 died Tuesday, bringing the county's total deaths to 11.

The 10th reported death was a woman in her 60s, and the 11th was a woman in her 80s who had lived at Fair Havens Senior Living. The facility has now been associated with 38 cases of COVID-19, according to the Macon County Health Department.

The county's total number of confirmed cases reached 58 on Tuesday, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team. Thirty-four patients are recovering in home isolation; four are hospitalized; and nine have been released from isolation.

The largest age demographic of Macon County cases is people in their 80s. The majority of patients, 67.2%, are women.

Officials said Monday that the Illinois Department of Public Health had provided 300 test kits to Fair Havens so that all residents and staff could be tested.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Tuesday that, because of this, another spike in confirmed cases could be coming.

"We’re just hopeful that we can really figure out what the clear picture is there and if possible isolate our well residents very far away from the sick ones," Moore Wolfe said on the WSOY Byers & Co. morning show.