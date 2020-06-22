Macon County under flash flood warning; Cars turn into boats in Decatur deluge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cars turned into boats when overwhelmed storm drains backed up and Martin Luther King Junior Drive near the intersection with East William Street became a fast-flowing river Monday evening.

Macon County and northwest Christian County are under a flash flood warning until 10:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Lincoln said.

At 5:20 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen from Mount Auburn to Harristown, the weather service said.

Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas should be expected.

Officials warn motorists to not drive through flooded underpasses or roads covered with swift-moving water.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.