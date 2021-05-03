 Skip to main content
Moultrie County under tornado warning
breaking top story

Moultrie County under tornado warning

UPDATE 7:20 P.M. A tornado warning is in effect for Moultrie County until 7:45 p.m., the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bethany, 10 miles northwest of Sullivan, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Golf ball-sized hail was an additional possible hazard. The storm will be near Lovington around 7:30 p.m., Sullivan around 7:35 p.m. and Allenville around 7:45 p.m.

A tornado warning for Macon County expired at 7:15 p.m. 

Seventeen Central Illinois counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said earlier that a confirmed tornado was spotted at 6:15 p.m. near Mechanicsburg, 6:35 p.m. over Niantic and 6:42 p.m. near Harristown.

It was not immediately clear what kind of damage was caused. 

Counties under the thunderstorm watch include Macon, Christian, Sangamon, DeWitt, McLean, Shelby, Logan, Menard, Champaign, Edgar, Vermilion, Coles, Moultrie, Douglas, Piatt, Morgan and Scott. 

Rains falls on the north side of Decatur Monday afternoon. UPDATES ON WEATHER CONDITIONS HERE.

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued tornado warning for central Macon County until 7:15 p.m.

At 6:42 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Harristown, or 9 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 30 mph, the weather service said. 

The tornado will be near Harristown around 6:45 p.m., Decatur around 6:50 p.m. and Mount Zion and Long Creek around 7:05 p.m., the weather service said. 

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boody, Elwin, Hervey City, Decatur Airport and Oakley.

Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur, and tree damage is likely. 

Those in the path of the tornado should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

UPDATE 6:40 P.M. The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located at 6:35 p.m. over Niantic, 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph.

The weather service said a tornado warning for the following areas remains in until 6:45 p.m.

  • Southeastern Logan County;
  • North central Christian County;
  • Northeastern Sangamon County;
  • Southwestern Macon County.

ORIGINAL STORY 6:25 P.M. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued tornado warning for the following areas until 6:45 p.m.

  • Southeastern Logan County;
  • North central Christian County;
  • Northeastern Sangamon County;
  • Southwestern Macon County.

The weather service said a confirmed tornado was located at 6:15 p.m. near Mechanicsburg, 15 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 35 mph.

The tornado will be near Illiopolis and Mount Auburn around 6:25 p.m., Niantic around 6:35 p.m. and Harristown around 6:40 p.m. 

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Buffalo and Dawson. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 112 and 132.

Golf ball-sized hail is another hazard of the storm, the weather service said. 

Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur, and tree damage is likely. 

Those in the path of the tornado should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

