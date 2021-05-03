Moultrie County under tornado warning

At 6:42 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Harristown, or 9 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The tornado will be near Harristown around 6:45 p.m., Decatur around 6:50 p.m. and Mount Zion and Long Creek around 7:05 p.m., the weather service said.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boody, Elwin, Hervey City, Decatur Airport and Oakley.

Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur, and tree damage is likely.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those in the path of the tornado should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

UPDATE 6:40 P.M. The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located at 6:35 p.m. over Niantic, 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph.

The weather service said a tornado warning for the following areas remains in until 6:45 p.m.