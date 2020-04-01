Macon County Wednesday COVID-19 update: 16 pending results, 20 negative, 2 positive

DECATUR — Sixteen tests for COVID-19 are pending in Macon County, officials said Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases remains at two.
The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Wednesday, it said:
- Thirty-eight tests have been completed in Macon County. In addition to the pending and positive results, 20 test results were negative.
- Thirteen Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Twelve test results were negative and one resulting is pending.
The county on Tuesday had reported that 18 tests were pending and 14 were negative.
The first two cases of the disease in Macon County were confirmed Friday night: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
Memorial Health System confirmed on Monday that a physician working in Macon County had tested positive and was in isolation. Officials would not comment on whether the physician was the same patient previously announced as being in isolation, but there have been no other confirmed cases in Macon County. The doctor did not have any hospital contact, the health system said.
Officials have stressed that people should not rely only on the test results as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the virus is present in the community. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
Statewide, public health officials reported 937 new cases on Tuesday and 26 additional deaths. Overall, Illinois has had 5,994 cases with 99 deaths. New data is expected to be released later this afternoon.
Here are other announcements from the Crisis Communication Team:
LICENSED HEALTHCARE WORKERS NEEDED
The state is asking all recently retired and unemployed health care workers to join in the fight against COVID-19. Those who are available and willing to hlpe are being asked to visit illinoishelps.net to register.
Individuals that register at the website may be contacted to work in a hospital surge or alternative housing setting. There is a tab on the website to address frequently asked questions.
If you are not a medical professional, you can find other opportunities to help and serve at serve.illinois.gov.
STAY-AT-HOME ORDER EXTENDED
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday afternoon said he would extend the state's stay-at-home order until April 30. The Crisis Communication Team continues to urge residents to take all possible precautions.
- Practice social distancing as the first line of defense against spreading the virus.
- Only leave home for essential tasks, like picking up groceries and medication or going to an essential job.
- Wash your hands thoroughly (tops of hands, in between fingers, under fingernails and for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap) and often.
- If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your coughts and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands.
- If a tissue is not available, sneeze or cough into the crease of your elbow.
"We can only overcome what we are facing if we do what is being asked of us together," the team said.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.