Macon County Wednesday COVID-19 update: 16 pending results, 20 negative, 2 positive

Officials have stressed that people should not rely only on the test results as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the virus is present in the community. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.

There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.

Statewide, public health officials reported 937 new cases on Tuesday and 26 additional deaths. Overall, Illinois has had 5,994 cases with 99 deaths. New data is expected to be released later this afternoon.

Here are other announcements from the Crisis Communication Team:

LICENSED HEALTHCARE WORKERS NEEDED