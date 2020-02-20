Macon man charged with causing serious injuries to 8-week-old son

Nashland also acknowledged that the trauma to his son happened around noon and he did not take the child to the emergency room until 10 p.m., the affidavit said.

He was called back for another interview on Wednesday. During this interview, the affidavit said, Nashland acknowledged that he had become very upset and had shaken the child forcefully back and forth a few times before the baby's eyes rolled back into his head, then used force to push the baby to the ground. He said he believed he used enough force to break the child's ribs while doing this, and that the baby's head also struck the TV stand. The baby was crying, so he took him to the sink to give him a bath.

"(Nashland) said he was still extremely upset, but he was panicking," the affidavit said, adding that he acknowledged lying about the dog and other child having possibly caused the injuries. "(Nashland) said he feared embarrassment if the truth was learned."

Asked about the old and healing injuries, Nashland said they may have occurred when the child's head hit a wall after a near fall down the stairs.

In another interview Wednesday, the 31-year-old said he also shook the infant pushed him to the ground after becoming frustrated, and later fell down the stairs while holding the infant, according to the sheriff's office.