Macon man killed in ATV crash identified, coroner reports

MACON — The Macon man killed Sunday afternoon in an all terrain vehicle crash was named Monday as 68-year-old Bobby W. Hammond.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Hammond suffered “severe blunt force trauma to his head and torso” when his machine crashed at the intersection of Walker and Hibbert roads in rural Macon County. Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m.

The fatality is now being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Day’s office. Routine toxicology results and an inquest are pending, the coroner said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

