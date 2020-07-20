Macon, Moultrie counties report COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County saw its number of positive coronavirus cases increase by 16 over the weekend.

Macon County Health Department officials on Monday said the latest findings bring the total number of positive cases to 283.

Of those, 220 have been released from home isolation and 33 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

The Moultrie County Health Department on Monday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus.

The individuals range in age from their 40s to 60s and are recovering at home. To date, 1,537 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 33 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 27 are no longer in isolation.

In their respective releases, health department officials reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.

The state on Monday also announced another 1,173 confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, as well as six more virus-related deaths. That brought the total since the pandemic first reached Illinois to 162,748 cases, including 7,301 virus-related deaths.