Macon, Moultrie counties report COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County saw its number of positive coronavirus cases increase by 16 over the weekend.
Macon County Health Department officials on Monday said the latest findings bring the total number of positive cases to 283.
Of those, 220 have been released from home isolation and 33 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.
The Moultrie County Health Department on Monday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus.
The individuals range in age from their 40s to 60s and are recovering at home. To date, 1,537 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 33 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 27 are no longer in isolation.
In their respective releases, health department officials reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.
The state on Monday also announced another 1,173 confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, as well as six more virus-related deaths. That brought the total since the pandemic first reached Illinois to 162,748 cases, including 7,301 virus-related deaths.
Laboratories reported 34,598 test results the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.4 percent, which brought the rolling seven-day rate back to 3 percent after two days at 2.9 percent.
Hospitalizations remained stable near their pandemic lows at the end of Sunday as well, with 1,410 people in Illinois in the hospital with COVID-19, including 308 in intensive care unit beds and 133 on ventilators.
