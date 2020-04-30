Man airlifted after being shot in Charleston
0 comments
alert top story

Man airlifted after being shot in Charleston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was airlifted after reportedly being shot early Thursday morning in Charleston. 

The Charleston Police Department reported in a press release that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4:43 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ninth Street. One adult male was reportedly airlifted from the scene to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to the release, all parties involved in this incident are accounted for by police and are being interviewed by investigators. The Charleston Police Department reported that it will release more information as it becomes available.

The 2200 block of Ninth Street is located between Roosevelt and Edgar drives along the south side of Eastern Illinois University's campus.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News