Man dies in single-vehicle Decatur crash; part of Jasper Street closed until Monday

DECATUR — A 30-year-old man died as the result of a one-vehicle crash at the Jasper Street underpass early Saturday, police said.

Jasper Street will be closed from north of Eldorado Street to Sangamon Street, or the 500 to 700 blocks, until at least Monday, police said.

In a statement, Sgt. Steven Hagemeyer said officers were called to the 600 block of North Jasper Street at 2:54 a.m. Their initial investigation found that a vehicle had been traveling northbound from Eldorado and crossed the center line, striking the bridge support on the south side of the underpass.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Hagemeyer said. His identity has not been released.

