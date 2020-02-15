Man dies in single-vehicle Decatur crash; part of Jasper Street closed until Monday

DECATUR — A 30-year-old man died as the result of a one-vehicle crash at the Jasper Street underpass early Saturday, police said.
Jasper Street will be closed from north of Eldorado Street to Sangamon Street, or the 500 to 700 blocks, until at least Monday, police said.
In a statement, Sgt. Steven Hagemeyer said officers were called to the 600 block of North Jasper Street at 2:54 a.m. Their initial investigation found that a vehicle had been traveling northbound from Eldorado and crossed the center line, striking the bridge support on the south side of the underpass.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Hagemeyer said. His identity has not been released.
______________________________________________________________
History Corner: A Look Back
1950: Markos Madias sold this eight-room home at 519 West Eldorado to Mrs. Ada Leeper.
H&R File Photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1945: Decatur Municipal Band approaches the Eldorado entrance to Fairview Park in the Victory Day parade. Forty-thousand people watched the parade, according to estimates. The band is followed by women and men in uniform.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1919: The class photo is as much a part of going to school as recess and reading, writing and arithmetic. Here, children and teachers gather for a photo at St. John's Day Nursery at 259 W. Eldorado St. It was a precursor to the Decatur Day Center, now at 364 W. William St.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1940: The recently completed Kroger super market at 509 E. Eldorado St. is opening soon. The large brick structure is rated by Kroger officials as one of the finest and most complete of the company's stores in the Midwest. A parking lot for more than 100 automobiles adjoins the brick building.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1967: John Meyer checks on the maze of tanks and tubing used in color film processing at Pfile's Camera Inc. at 1351 E. Eldorado St.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1968: Ed Huffer operates the apple peeler he has attached to a stand in his barbershop at 140 E. Eldorado St.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1955: Polar Service Co. has lived up to its name by chilling a variety of items from cream to beer since this plant at 888 W. Eldorado St. was built in 1910.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1952: The old DeForest house at 1324 West Eldorado street has been sold to the Temple B'Nai Abraham congregation by Arthur M. Wells Jr., Decatur insurance man who's been living in it since he bought and renovated it last August. The temple plans to build a synagogue on the site, but not in the immediate future, according to Philip Hecht, co-chairman of the site committee. The synagogue would replace the building at 247 W. Prairie Ave.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1988: Millikin students who rent at 1150 W. Eldorado used imagination and paint and had a field day.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1907: 268 W. Eldorado, interior. This house was formerly the Commons Club's Cadets' House.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1973: Mr. and Mrs. Fred C. (Sue) Bartel display some of the 17-cent hamburgers sold at the new O.B.'s restaurant which opened last week at 918 E. Eldorado St. The Bartels are operating the Decatur outlet as part of a four-restaurant franchise chain they own. Other units are located in Indiana and Kentucky.
H&R File Photo
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!