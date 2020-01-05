You are the owner of this article.
1 man taken to hospital after head-on Decatur crash
1 man taken to hospital after head-on Decatur crash

DECATUR — One man was taken to hospital and two other people declined treatment after a two-vehicle head-on crash Saturday night at the intersection of Lost Bridge Road and East Lake Shore Drive.

Battalion Chief Wally Moore with the Decatur Fire Department said one other man and a woman both declined medical treatment following the accident which happened at 10:55 p.m in the northbound lane of Lost Bridge. Moore said he understood the male patient who was transported was taken for a precautionary evaluation.

The section of highway at the accident location was shut down for more than half an hour as fire crews and first responders worked the scene and cleaned up the accident debris. Moore said firefighters did not have to extricate any of the victims from their vehicles.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

