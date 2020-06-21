Man who jumped into Lake Decatur has died, coroner reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Randy E. Wilkins, the Decatur man who swam out into Lake Decatur Saturday, died early Sunday in the hospital, the coroner said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Wilkins, 41, succumbed to “complications of drowning/submersion injury” at 5:29 a.m. while being treated in the intensive care unit of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

Decatur police said witnesses had seen Wilkins disrobe and jump into the lake about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. The alarm was raised and police arrived but officers said the man refused their requests to return to shore and only swam out further, officials said.

A Lake Patrol boat took police officers out to Wilkins and Police Officer Mike Claypool went into the water to rescue him. He was unable to get an unresponsive Wilkins into the boat but maneuvered him into a rescue position and then held onto him in the water while the boat towed both of them to shore.

Day said officers then performed CPR to try and save Wilkins but he was rushed to the nearby hospital in “grave condition”.