Man who jumped into Lake Decatur has died, coroner reports

DECATUR — Randy E. Wilkins, the Decatur man who swam out into Lake Decatur Saturday, died early Sunday in the hospital, the coroner said.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Wilkins, 41, succumbed to “complications of drowning/submersion injury” at 5:29 a.m. while being treated in the intensive care unit of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Decatur police said witnesses had seen Wilkins disrobe and jump into the lake about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. The alarm was raised and police arrived but officers said the man refused their requests to return to shore and only swam out further, officials said.
A Lake Patrol boat took police officers out to Wilkins and Police Officer Mike Claypool went into the water to rescue him. He was unable to get an unresponsive Wilkins into the boat but maneuvered him into a rescue position and then held onto him in the water while the boat towed both of them to shore.
Day said officers then performed CPR to try and save Wilkins but he was rushed to the nearby hospital in “grave condition”.
Day said his office continues to investigate the circumstances of the death.
Views from Lake Decatur
Lake Decatur View 4 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 5 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 6 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 3 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 1 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 2 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 7 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 8 5.31.18.jpg
Children's Museum
DOMINANT
Staley Pump House 2 5.31.18.jpg
Staley Pump House 3 5.31.18.jpg
Staley Pump House 5 5.31.18.jpg
Staley Pump House 6 5.31.18.jpg
DOMINANT
Staley Pump House 8 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 10 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 11 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 12 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 13 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 14 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 15 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 16 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 17 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 18 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 19 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 20 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 21 5.31.18.jpg
Lake Decatur View 22 5.30.18.jpg
Foor_Phillip 2 5.29.18.jpg
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.