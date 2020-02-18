Maroa-Forsyth student emerges victorious after 19 rounds at the Macon County spelling bee

DECATUR — For the second year in a row, Arnav Kolluru, a student at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, took the first place spot at the Macon County Spelling Bee.
The sixth-grader on Tuesday spelled the winning word "arthritis,"which describes inflammation and swelling swelling in the joints, in the 19th round of the 42nd annual spelling bee in Richland Community College's Schilling Center.
He and eight other finalists will proceed to the the Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 21, at Eisenhower High School. The winner of that competition qualifies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
Arnav stood out from the other competitors by spelling each word a bit slower and, especially in the later rounds, asking for each word's definition, part of speech, language of origin and use in a sentence.
This allowed him to gain a better understanding of the word before attempting to spell it, he said. Hours spent studying and getting quizzed by his dad also help him remember how certain words are constructed.
"I would remember the roots to help me understand because different origins can have different roots," he said, using "contagion," a word he spelled correctly three rounds prior, as an example to explain his thought process.
"The definition is 'contagious,' so I drop the '-ous' and put '-on.'"
Katherine Nilles, a fifth-grade student at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School, finished in second place. The word that stumped her was "luminaria," describing a small paper lantern used as a holiday decoration in the southwest United States and in Hispanic culture.
Lasting as many rounds as she did was quite the feat. Challenging words throughout the bee include sojourner, calamitous, firmament, ignoble, fiduciary and ebullience.
You have free articles remaining.
A total of 44 students in fourth to eighth grade competed in the spelling bee from schools across Macon County.
Scripps provides 400 words to the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education to use in the local competition each year, according to Regional Superintendent Matt Snyder.
The fifth round of the bee was a battle to secure that ninth spot, as five out of the original 13 who started the round had misspelled a word. This resulted in a spell-off to determine who would advance to the sixth round with the eight remaining spellers.
Saarah Qureshi, a sixth-grader at Marao-Forsyth, secured the spot and joined the other spellers advancing to the regional bee after several intense rounds. The word she spelled to secure her spot was "marionette."
Katherine and her sister, Isabella Nilles, were one of three sets of siblings that competed in the bee this year. Isabella finished third overall. Since they regularly quiz each other, neither were surprised to make it to the end together.
“We've always studied the same words together, so I thought whatever she'd do, I would do too," Isabella said.
The other two sibling pairs were eighth-grader Maggie Pritts at Meridian Middle School and her sister, Charlotte, in fifth grade. Brother and sister pair Makobi Adams, eighth grade, and Makaylah Adams, sixth grade, were representing Mount Zion.
The finalists besides Arnav, Katherine and Isabella are:
- Maggie Pritts, eighth grade, Meridian Middle School;
- Makobi Adams, eighth grade, Mount Zion Junior High;
- Nate Bivens, sixth grade, Garfield Montessori School;
- Arjay Rosero, eighth grade, Johns Hill Magnet School;
- Seamus Jordan, sixth grade, Dennis School;
- Saarah Qureshi, sixth grade, Maroa-Forsyth Grade School.
Snyder said getting to see the kids who come back each year is encouraging, noting that it's special to see when they brave standing in front of an audience and spell difficult words.
“Sometimes the younger spellers that can get in front of an audience like that and spell so well, it always amazes me," Snyder said. "We get to see them once a year and they just kind of grow up in front of you; you get to see all of that.”
Spelling_Bee 4 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 5 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 6 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 7 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 8 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 9 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 10 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 11 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 12 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 13 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 14 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 15 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 16 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 17 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 18 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 19 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 20 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 21 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 22 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 23 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 24 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 25 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 26 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 27 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 28 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 29 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 30 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 31 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 32 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 33 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 34 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 35 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 36 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 37 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 38 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 39 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 40 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 41 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 42 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 43 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 44 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 45 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 46 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 47 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 48 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 49 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 50 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 51 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 52 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 53 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 54 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 55 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 56 02.18.20.JPG
Spelling_Bee 57 02.18.20.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten