Maroa-Forsyth student emerges victorious after 19 rounds at the Macon County spelling bee

"The definition is 'contagious,' so I drop the '-ous' and put '-on.'"

Katherine Nilles, a fifth-grade student at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School, finished in second place. The word that stumped her was "luminaria," describing a small paper lantern used as a holiday decoration in the southwest United States and in Hispanic culture.

Lasting as many rounds as she did was quite the feat. Challenging words throughout the bee include sojourner, calamitous, firmament, ignoble, fiduciary and ebullience.

A total of 44 students in fourth to eighth grade competed in the spelling bee from schools across Macon County.

Scripps provides 400 words to the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education to use in the local competition each year, according to Regional Superintendent Matt Snyder.

The fifth round of the bee was a battle to secure that ninth spot, as five out of the original 13 who started the round had misspelled a word. This resulted in a spell-off to determine who would advance to the sixth round with the eight remaining spellers.

Saarah Qureshi, a sixth-grader at Marao-Forsyth, secured the spot and joined the other spellers advancing to the regional bee after several intense rounds. The word she spelled to secure her spot was "marionette."