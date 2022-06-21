Maroa post office to be named for fallen Guardsman

On June 16, Biden signed House Resolution 3579, designating the U.S. Post Office as the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.
Ridlen was only 23 when he died from small arms fire May 23, 2004, after a dump truck on the side of the road was detonated as his military convoy passed by in East Fallujah, Iraq. He was born and raised in Maroa, where he attended Maroa-Forsyth High School. He and his twin brother, Jason, attended Illinois State University where they signed up for the Illinois National Guard and were assigned to the 1544th. When the unit was activated in 2003 and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, Ridlen served as a gunner.
“Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave his life for his country, and renaming this post office in his honor will serve as a lasting tribute to his sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.
U.S. states with the most World War II veterans
U.S. States With the Most World War II Veterans
Photo Credit: Julia Senkevich / Shutterstock
With the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021, the U.S. entered its first period of relative peace in two decades. While the U.S. continues to engage in limited military operations in the Middle East and other parts of the world, the drawdown of major military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan closed a major chapter in the nation’s military history.
Ultimately,
more than 3 million Americans served in U.S. military operations in the 20 years following the September 11 attacks. But while the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan added a substantial number of veterans to the U.S. population, military service overall has become less common over time. The number of veterans in the U.S. has declined by more than one-third since 2000, from 26.4 million to less than 18 million, and that decline is expected to continue in future decades.
The U.S. population of veterans boomed in the middle of the 20th century, with the introduction of a military draft in 1940 and the beginning of U.S. involvement in World War II the following year. In 1940, only 9% of adults had served in the military, but just one decade later, that figure had more than quadrupled to 37%. Between veterans of WWII, the Korean War in the 1950s, and the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the share of adult veterans peaked at 44% in 1970. Since then, however, the share of veterans has declined each decade. The draft was ended in 1973, and over time, the aging and passing of older generations of veterans has reduced the percentage of former service members.
Shutterstock
The percentage of US veterans continues to decline each decade
When broken out by conflict, the decreases in the veteran population become even more evident. From 2010 to 2020, the total population of veterans in the U.S. declined by nearly 5 million, from 22.6 million to 17.8 million. The ranks of Vietnam and Korean War veterans each dropped by more than 1.5 million over that span, while the decline for World War II veterans totaled more than 2 million. These declines have reduced the overall population of veterans even as the number of veterans from the Gulf War and Post-9/11 wars has grown.
The total veteran population has declined by nearly 5M over the past 10 years
World War II veterans totaled around 500,000 in the U.S. in 2020, and the Census Bureau
estimates that by 2030, only 8,000 WWII veterans will remain. These veterans live in every state in the U.S., but large states like California (53,807), Florida (48,220), and New York (31,730) have the largest total counts of WWII veterans. But as a share of the over-85 population, many smaller states have higher proportions of World War II veterans, with as many as 10% of their oldest citizens having served in the war.
California and Florida have the most WWII veterans
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s
. To determine the states with the most World War II veterans, researchers at 2020 American Community Survey Porch calculated the World War II veteran share of the 85-and-over population. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater World War II veteran share of the total veteran population was ranked higher.
Here are the states with the most WWII veterans.
15. Virginia
Photo Credit: LorraineHudgins / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.5% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 1.9% Total WWII veterans: 12,672 Total veteran population: 674,242
Shutterstock
14. Missouri
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.5% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.8% Total WWII veterans: 11,083 Total veteran population: 391,513
Shutterstock
13. Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.6% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 4.0% Total WWII veterans: 29,198 Total veteran population: 731,411
Shutterstock
12. Rhode Island
Photo Credit: Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.6% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 4.3% Total WWII veterans: 2,233 Total veteran population: 52,128
Shutterstock
11. Nevada
Photo Credit: trekandshoot / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.7% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 1.9% Total WWII veterans: 3,957 Total veteran population: 205,659
Shutterstock
10. Delaware
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.7% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.5% Total WWII veterans: 1,630 Total veteran population: 65,065
Shutterstock
9. Ohio
Photo Credit: Rosamar / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.7% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 3.3% Total WWII veterans: 22,627 Total veteran population: 685,905
Shutterstock
8. New Mexico
Photo Credit: turtix / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.8% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.6% Total WWII veterans: 3,661 Total veteran population: 141,558
Shutterstock
7. Washington
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.0% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.4% Total WWII veterans: 12,364 Total veteran population: 517,912
Shutterstock
6. Idaho
Photo Credit: Charles Knowles / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.4% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.4% Total WWII veterans: 2,719 Total veteran population: 115,549
Shutterstock
5. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Loud Canvas / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.4% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 3.0% Total WWII veterans: 2,821 Total veteran population: 93,326
Shutterstock
4. Montana
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.8% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.4% Total WWII veterans: 2,086 Total veteran population: 85,401
Shutterstock
3. Maine
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.8% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 3.3% Total WWII veterans: 3,390 Total veteran population: 101,652
Shutterstock
2. Utah
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.9% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 3.0% Total WWII veterans: 3,602 Total veteran population: 120,198
Shutterstock
1. Oregon
Photo Credit: Robert Crum / Shutterstock
WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 10.0% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 3.2% Total WWII veterans: 8,807 Total veteran population: 273,946
Shutterstock
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.