Maroa post office to be named for fallen Guardsman

Ridlen was only 23 when he died from small arms fire May 23, 2004, after a dump truck on the side of the road was detonated as his military convoy passed by in East Fallujah, Iraq. He was born and raised in Maroa, where he attended Maroa-Forsyth High School. He and his twin brother, Jason, attended Illinois State University where they signed up for the Illinois National Guard and were assigned to the 1544th. When the unit was activated in 2003 and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, Ridlen served as a gunner.