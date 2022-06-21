 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa post office to be named for fallen Guardsman

MAROA — Grassroots efforts to get the Maroa Post Office named in honor of Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Jeremy Ridlen have resulted in President Joe Biden signing the legislation.

On June 16, Biden signed House Resolution 3579, designating the U.S. Post Office as the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.

Ridlen was only 23 when he died from small arms fire May 23, 2004, after a dump truck on the side of the road was detonated as his military convoy passed by in East Fallujah, Iraq. He was born and raised in Maroa, where he attended Maroa-Forsyth High School. He and his twin brother, Jason, attended Illinois State University where they signed up for the Illinois National Guard and were assigned to the 1544th. When the unit was activated in 2003 and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, Ridlen served as a gunner.

“Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave his life for his country, and renaming this post office in his honor will serve as a lasting tribute to his sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

