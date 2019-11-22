Marshalls to open Sunday at Mattoon's Cross County Mall

MATTOON — The new Marshalls department store at the Cross County Mall is scheduled to open Sunday morning in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Parent TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham, Mass. reported that the 22,500-square-foot store will hold grand opening festivities with giveaways 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday each week.
The company reported that its new store, one of more than 1,100 Marshalls locations throughout the U.S., will carry brand-name and designer apparel for ladies, men, juniors and children, plus shoes, accessories, home products, beauty supplies and more.
“Our newest store in Mattoon will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for," said Marshalls President Tim Miner in a press release.
Miner said the company's buyers aim to create a broad mix of merchandise for the entire family, adding that thousands of new items are delivered to the stores every day.
The company reported that this store also will feature The Cube in-store boutique of contemporary fashions and single queue checkout for faster shopping.
Spokeswoman Katie Babb said TJX opened a store in Mattoon because it looks for the right mix of demographics, which can include levels of home ownership and families with children, thriving retail areas, and "fashion-conscious, yet value-conscious" shoppers.
"We expect to be very successful in Mattoon," Babb said. The new store plans to employ about 60 full- and part-time staff members.
Marshalls is located in a newly created retail space at the front-center of the mall. Property owner Rural King of Mattoon created this area by combining four vacant spaces and the former Claire's Boutique space. Claire's has moved farther east in the mall.
Like Joann Fabrics & More at the mall, Marshalls will only have an exterior entrance. The Rural King and JCPenney anchor stores have exterior entrances, plus interior entrances to the mall concourse.
"Many malls are declining [in store count], but ours is actually growing," said Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd. He noted that Rural King recently reconfigured the mall parking lot to accommodate the vehicles of additional shoppers.
In addition, Dowd said Mattoon is fortunate to be getting a Marshalls at the mall and a planned Shoe Sensation at the Mattoon Marketplace Shopping Center when other communities across Illinois and the U.S. are losing "brick and mortar" stores.
"That will help increase traffic to Mattoon and help with getting tax dollars, which will definitely benefit police, fire, schools, and other infrastructure," Dowd said.
In celebration of its new Mattoon location, Marshalls reported that it will present a $10,000 donation to a local charity during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Marshalls has national and local partnerships with various charitable organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.