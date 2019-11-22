Marshalls to open Sunday at Mattoon's Cross County Mall

MATTOON — The new Marshalls department store at the Cross County Mall is scheduled to open Sunday morning in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Parent TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham, Mass. reported that the 22,500-square-foot store will hold grand opening festivities with giveaways 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday each week.

The company reported that its new store, one of more than 1,100 Marshalls locations throughout the U.S., will carry brand-name and designer apparel for ladies, men, juniors and children, plus shoes, accessories, home products, beauty supplies and more.

“Our newest store in Mattoon will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for," said Marshalls President Tim Miner in a press release.

Miner said the company's buyers aim to create a broad mix of merchandise for the entire family, adding that thousands of new items are delivered to the stores every day.