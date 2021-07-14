Masks to be worn in all Eastern Illinois University classrooms in the fall

CHARLESTON — All Eastern Illinois University students will wear masks in all classrooms, whether they are vaccinated or not, making it possible for all students to attend classes in-person.

University's President David Glassman announced the requirement in a clarifying email sent Tuesday to students who had questions following a university-wide announcement on July 1 that stated the expectation that all students should be vaccinated in the fall. The earlier announcement was unclear on whether unvaccinated students would be allowed to attend classes in-person.

"All students can expect a wonderful experience at EIU whether or not they are vaccinated," Glassman said in the email. "All students will be able to enjoy face-to-face, in-person classes and attend exciting and fun events and activities, including the return of Homecoming and countless other great Panther traditions."

Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend events, classes and gatherings but must follow the social distancing rules both indoors and outdoors, except in their rooms or apartments.

According to EIU's guidelines, all students will be asked to wear masks in "all classrooms, the Student Health Center, the Shield Covid-testing site on Court 5 of the Student Recreation Center, and on the Panther Shuttle." Students also will be required to wear masks in all labs and studios.

"In any classroom, there's going to be distanced seating and traditional seating," said public information coordinator Josh Reinhart. "All students will be masked and students can select the type of seating based on their comfort level."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reinhart added, "There's no way to really identify in a classroom who may or may not be vaccinated because students might not want to disclose that personal information."

Students will be able to voluntarily submit their vaccine information to Eastern Illinois University. What methods will be used to collect this information are still to be determined.

The submitted information will not affect students' ability to attend class, but will be created so the university will know which students will still take part in COVID-19 surveillance programs. All unvaccinated faculty, staff, and students will still need to take part in the COVID surveillance program, according to the guidelines.

This program, which aided in contact tracing efforts throughout the last school year, selected a random sample of unvaccinated students and employees to be tested at the Student Rec Center. Selected students were notified via text or email message indicating when they would need to participate in SHIELD testing, which involved providing a saliva sample to be tested for the coronavirus.

According to Reinhart, the university is following CDC guidelines for higher education, which were released in December. They plan to continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and partner organizations such as Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Board for Higher Education.

"Any future updates from any of those agencies will be taken into account moving forward," said Reinhart.

Students will be able to update their vaccination status after classes begin, as well. EIU will hold free vaccination clinics on-campus beginning the week before classes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0