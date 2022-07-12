Mason Point in Sullivan announces September closure

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SULLIVAN — Sullivan’s Mason Point nursing home and senior living center will close in September, parent company Petersen Health Care announced on Tuesday.

The company cited poor financial performance, cost of maintaining the aging facilities, and pandemic-related staffing and labor issues as the primary reasons the center will close on Sept. 12.

In a statement Tuesday, the company also attributed Mason Point’s financial troubles to “state of Illinois reimbursement shortfalls” and “the current regulatory environment.”

“Unfortunately, despite the valiant effort of our staff, and the investment of upwards of $15 million by Petersen Health Care through the years, we have not been able to make the facility financially viable,” said Greg Wilson, vice president of operations at Petersen Health Care.

“The costs of maintaining the massive, aging physical plant — coupled with the very tough long-term care business environment in the state of Illinois — has become too great for us to absorb any longer,” Wilson’s statement continued.

Petersen Health Care created a relocation team to help residents and their families make decisions about moving to a new residence, the company said. Employees are expected to be offered jobs at other facilities owned by the company.

Petersen Health Care took control of operations at Mason Point in 2009. The company said it was first approached to purchase the operations in July 2008 in order to save the care facility from “inevitable closure.”

Petersen Health Care is a Peoria-based, private nursing home firm that operates a number of long-term care facilities across the Midwest, including in Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington-Normal.

The company owns three other facilities in Sullivan — the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Eastview Terrace, and the Courtyard Estates of Sullivan.