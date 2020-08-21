Matt Whithead resigns from Decatur YMCA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Angela Foulke has been named interim CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA following the announced resignation Friday of Matt Whitehead.

Whitehead has with the local organization for 13 years, the last six as CEO. He will be joining Scott State Bank, a news release stated.

“In Matt’s six years as the CEO, the organization has seen significant improvement and progression. His notable accomplishments as CEO include, but are not limited to: acquiring and developing the YMCA Sports Park; increasing member retention; expanding financial development initiatives; maintaining financial stability; providing new and diverse programs for people of all ages; and consolidating resources efficiently,” the release said.

Foulke has been with the YMCA since 2010 and has served as the director of Health, Wellness, and Aquatics since 2013.

“Angela brings a wealth of experience to this position and will assist with the transition as the board of directors initiates the CEO search process.,” the release said.

