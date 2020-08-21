 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matt Whithead resigns from Decatur YMCA
0 comments
alert

Matt Whithead resigns from Decatur YMCA

{{featured_button_text}}
Whitehead_Matt 1 05.27.20.JPG

Chief Executive Officer Matt Whitehead shows off spacing and work that is being done for the Decatur Family YMCA. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Angela Foulke has been named interim CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA following the announced resignation Friday of Matt Whitehead.

Whitehead has with the local organization for 13 years, the last six as CEO. He will be joining Scott State Bank, a news release stated.

“In Matt’s six years as the CEO, the organization has seen significant improvement and progression. His notable accomplishments as CEO include, but are not limited to: acquiring and developing the YMCA Sports Park; increasing member retention; expanding financial development initiatives; maintaining financial stability; providing new and diverse programs for people of all ages; and consolidating resources efficiently,” the release said.

Foulke has been with the YMCA since 2010 and has served as the director of Health, Wellness, and Aquatics since 2013.

“Angela brings a wealth of experience to this position and will assist with the transition as the board of directors initiates the CEO search process.,” the release said.

PHOTOS: Bob Brady Auto Group New Year's Eve 5k Run Walk

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News