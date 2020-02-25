Mattoon business corridor hit by power outage early Tuesday afternoon

MATTOON — A power outage hit much of Mattoon's central business corridor from Interstate 57 to the downtown early Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic signals were darkened on Illinois 16/Charleston Avenue between Swords Drive and Ninth Street and on downtown Broadway Avenue between 14th and 16th streets from approximately 12:30 to when Ameren Illinois restored power at 1:30 p.m.
Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said the outage was caused by an equipment failure in a substation on the east side of Mattoon. She said the outage knocked out power to approximately 1,800 of the utility company's customers.
The affected customers included several restaurants and stores during the lunch hour. At the Cross County Mall, stores temporarily closed while some customers continued walking laps through the dimly illuminated main concourse of the building for exercise.
Don Sol Mexican Grill owner Amanda Perdomo said her restaurant, 230 Broadway East, had to briefly stop admitting customers while the power was out because it could not cook food at the time, while already seated customers were able to finish their meals.
You have free articles remaining.
Perdomo said Don Sol also was preparing to cater a lunch at the mall when the outage started. She said the lunch was able to continue because each of the food containers had a flame unit with it. She said mall property owner Rural King brought in portable lights from its store there to illuminate the buffet line.
St. John's Lutheran School Principal Trent Duckett said the outage affected both of the school's buildings on its campus at Broadway and Second Street.
"The teachers adapted and kept things going," Duckett said. Students read by light from the windows and from their laptops for their lessons and they played games in their classrooms for recess instead of going to the gymnasium, he said.
Duckett said Ameren had initially notified customers that the outage might continue until as late as 3 p.m., so he and his staff were preparing for a full afternoon without power. He said they were relieved when the lights came back much earlier.
"Ameren did a great job of restoring the power," Duckett said.
Some of the other buildings that lost power during the outage included the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Mattoon Post Office downtown, and the Coles County Housing Authority's Park Tower apartment building east of Peterson Park.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Mattoon Walk-In Clinic on Dettro Drive and its Family Medical Center on Richmond Avenue were also among the buildings affected by the power outage. The hospital reported that medical staff at these facilities were able to continue seeing customers during that time frame.