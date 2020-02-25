Mattoon business corridor hit by power outage early Tuesday afternoon

MATTOON — A power outage hit much of Mattoon's central business corridor from Interstate 57 to the downtown early Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic signals were darkened on Illinois 16/Charleston Avenue between Swords Drive and Ninth Street and on downtown Broadway Avenue between 14th and 16th streets from approximately 12:30 to when Ameren Illinois restored power at 1:30 p.m.

Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said the outage was caused by an equipment failure in a substation on the east side of Mattoon. She said the outage knocked out power to approximately 1,800 of the utility company's customers.

The affected customers included several restaurants and stores during the lunch hour. At the Cross County Mall, stores temporarily closed while some customers continued walking laps through the dimly illuminated main concourse of the building for exercise.

Don Sol Mexican Grill owner Amanda Perdomo said her restaurant, 230 Broadway East, had to briefly stop admitting customers while the power was out because it could not cook food at the time, while already seated customers were able to finish their meals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}