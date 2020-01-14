Mattoon, Effingham awarded housing rehabilitation grants

SPRINGFIELD — Mattoon and Effingham are among 13 Illinois communities selected to receive community development block grants to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners needing safe and sanitary living conditions.

The city of Mattoon will receive $497,121 and the city of Effingham will receive $498,139, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday.

Funding for the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. State administered funds are available for communities who do not receive their own block grant funding from HUD.

“By rehabilitating residential properties we are not only ensuring our residents can stay in their family home but also stabilizing neighborhoods and spurring economic development,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release.

The grants to the 13 communities total over $6.3 million and are expected to benefit more than 125 homes.

