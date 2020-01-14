Mattoon, Effingham awarded housing rehabilitation grants
0 comments

Mattoon, Effingham awarded housing rehabilitation grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Mattoon and Effingham are among 13 Illinois communities selected to receive community development block grants to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners needing safe and sanitary living conditions.

The city of Mattoon will receive $497,121 and the city of Effingham will receive $498,139, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday.

Funding for the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. State administered funds are available for communities who do not receive their own block grant funding from HUD.

“By rehabilitating residential properties we are not only ensuring our residents can stay in their family home but also stabilizing neighborhoods and spurring economic development,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release.

The grants to the 13 communities total over $6.3 million and are expected to benefit more than 125 homes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 dead in crash in Piatt County
Local

1 dead in crash in Piatt County

DECATUR — Illinois State Police said Saturday that a fatal crash happened at Illinois Route 105 and County Road 1350 North in Piatt County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News