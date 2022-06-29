McClure claims Republican nomination in new 54th Senate District

State Sen. Steve McClure took three out of 10 counties in the new 54th Senate District to easily outdistance challenger Don DeBolt for the Republican nomination.
McClure finished Tuesday’s primary with an unofficial 17,925 votes to DeBolt’s 12,050 votes. The vast district includes all or parts of Macon, Shelby, Christian, Moultrie, Effingham and Cumberland, as well as Menard, Macoupin, Sangamon and Montgomery counties.
There is no declared Democratic candidate. McClure has served in the Senate since 2019.
Photos: GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey's election results watch party
Darren Bailey watch party
Supporters of GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey cheer during at watch party at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham on Tuesday night.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Supporters of GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey await election results Tuesday night at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Supporters pray during an election results watch party for GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey on Tuesday night at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Attendees of a watch party for GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey pledge allegiance to the flag Tuesday night at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
A crowd of supporters for GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey awaits election results at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Volunteer Ray Blade was among those who gathered in support of GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey at Thelma Keller Convention in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, awaits election results at the watch party for GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Steve Cortes speaks at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham, where supporters of state Sen. Darren Bailey's gubernatorial campaign gathered Tuesday night.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Supporters of state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, await Bailey's election results in the Republican gubernatorial race at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Darren Bailey, right, and his wife, Cindy Stortzum, celebrate after he won the Republican nomination for Illinois governor Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, celebrates on Tuesday at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Darren Bailey addresses supporters in Effingham after earning the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey addresses supporters at an election results watch party Tuesday night in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Darren Bailey celebrates winning the Republican nomination for Illinois governor and speaks to his supporters as they gathered at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham on Tuesday night.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Darren Bailey embraces his wife, Cindy Stortzum, after he won the Republican nomination for Illinois governor Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Stephanie Trussell, the lieutenant governor candidate running with state Sen. Darren Bailey, addresses supporters Tuesday in Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Darren Bailey watch party
Supporters listen to Darren Bailey after the state senator from Xenia earned the Republican nomination for Illinois governor Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
