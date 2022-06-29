McClure claims Republican nomination in new 54th Senate District

State Sen. Steve McClure took three out of 10 counties in the new 54th Senate District to easily outdistance challenger Don DeBolt for the Republican nomination.

McClure finished Tuesday’s primary with an unofficial 17,925 votes to DeBolt’s 12,050 votes. The vast district includes all or parts of Macon, Shelby, Christian, Moultrie, Effingham and Cumberland, as well as Menard, Macoupin, Sangamon and Montgomery counties.

There is no declared Democratic candidate. McClure has served in the Senate since 2019.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.